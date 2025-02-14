State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,031,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,100,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 993,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,318,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 592,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,551,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,461,000 after buying an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter.
Chart Industries stock opened at $193.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.60 and a twelve month high of $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
