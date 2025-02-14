State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $769,172.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,870.30. This trade represents a 43.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel bought 117,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.40 per share, with a total value of $20,656,682.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,579,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,433,249.80. This trade represents a 4.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,498,297 shares of company stock valued at $387,671,461 and have sold 71,457 shares valued at $10,153,456. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TKO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $174.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of -415.45 and a beta of 1.06. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.69 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.18.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

