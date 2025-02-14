State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 265 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,680,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,949,000 after purchasing an additional 333,287 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $77.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 130.14% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRBR shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.87.

In other BellRing Brands news, Director Robert V. Vitale sold 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $2,188,320.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,110,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,370,407.64. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

