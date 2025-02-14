State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 280 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fluor were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Fluor by 2,509.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark E. Fields sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $2,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,158.35. This represents a 25.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. D’agostino sold 7,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.39, for a total transaction of $433,131.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,353.86. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.29. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

FLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fluor from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W cut shares of Fluor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

