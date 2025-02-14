State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 325 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $1,324,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $63.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.07. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Activity

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $219,393.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,253.65. This trade represents a 92.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at $707,411.74. The trade was a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,022 shares of company stock valued at $596,502. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LSCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

