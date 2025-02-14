State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 365 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,787,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,556,000 after acquiring an additional 749,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,676,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $544,301,000 after buying an additional 412,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Crown by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,000,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,559,000 after buying an additional 69,260 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 10,138.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after buying an additional 3,074,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $88.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.46. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.69.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

