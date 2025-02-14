State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 445 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. CWM LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 282,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 40,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WTRG. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

