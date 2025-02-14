State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 541 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of MillerKnoll worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLKN. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 35.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 99.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $970.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

