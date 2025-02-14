State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 65 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 172 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $320.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.40.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

AYI opened at $325.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $316.80 and its 200 day moving average is $293.73. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.64 and a 12-month high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.10. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $951.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.