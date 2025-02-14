State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,524 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSIC. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Henry Schein Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.67 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

