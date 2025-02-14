State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 90 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $930,383,000 after buying an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 94.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,778,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $455,222,000 after buying an additional 863,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,520,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 323,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,614,000 after buying an additional 85,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $161.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.66. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $299.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

