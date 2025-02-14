State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,820 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $183.19 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $61.31 and a 1-year high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.77 and its 200 day moving average is $167.67. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.34%. Research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

