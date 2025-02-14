Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 10,873 Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.73.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $267.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $107.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $238.85 and a 1 year high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

