Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 803.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is an increase from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

(Free Report)

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.