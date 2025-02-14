Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXSQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Square Capital by 166.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 137,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 149,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $193.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.09%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently -419.96%.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

