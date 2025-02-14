Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires New Stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth $629,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 604.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Energy

In other Liberty Energy news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,720,080.99. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,661,038.57. This trade represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,936 shares of company stock worth $1,341,184. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.63.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 17.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

