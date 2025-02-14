Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys New Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Oklo in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OKLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insider Activity at Oklo

In other news, Director Richard Kinzley bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,750. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,543,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. The trade was a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oklo Stock Performance

Oklo stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

