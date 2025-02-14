Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $232,000 Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Ashland by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,074,000 after acquiring an additional 142,121 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 2,060.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 179,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 170,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ashland by 703.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 161,812 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ashland from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is -245.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland news, VP Eric N. Boni sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $35,209.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,188.74. This trade represents a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillermo Novo bought 31,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.24 per share, with a total value of $2,010,326.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,326.56. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

