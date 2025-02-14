Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 601 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Kenvue by 187.3% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 78,540 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 371.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 23,551 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Kenvue by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 76,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 40.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

