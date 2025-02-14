Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.33% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

