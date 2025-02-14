Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 48,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 200,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $44.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.