Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 20,000 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,561 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,819 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,243,163 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after buying an additional 833,819 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,014 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 958,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after buying an additional 253,421 shares in the last quarter.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVN. Scotiabank raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.