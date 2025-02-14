Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 47,673 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 188.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,263,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,231,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810,361 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 175.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,548,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,063,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 169.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,305,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,436 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 177.4% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 4,006,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562,066 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 35.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,734,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

Ryanair stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.4677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

