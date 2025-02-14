Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 592 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 40.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in CACI International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CACI International by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in CACI International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CACI International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CACI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CACI International from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $557.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of CACI International in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.23.

CACI International Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of CACI stock opened at $341.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. CACI International Inc has a 1-year low of $337.70 and a 1-year high of $588.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $411.28 and a 200 day moving average of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

(Free Report)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.