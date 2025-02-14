Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 7,443 Shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 88,468 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 35,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 176,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on MFIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

