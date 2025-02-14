Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,599 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 134.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,271,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,177,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872,450 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 90,838.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,931 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 401.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 776,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,967,000 after acquiring an additional 621,906 shares during the period. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 879,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,051,000 after acquiring an additional 190,796 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,441,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.47 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

