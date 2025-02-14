Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 24,469 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Autohome by 31.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $345,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

ATHM stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.89 and a 12 month high of $34.70.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

