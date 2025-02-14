Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,947 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Price Performance

Shares of OBDE opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $14.51. Blue Owl Capital Co. III has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.55%.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

