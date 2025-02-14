Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

VIK stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.

VIK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Viking in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

