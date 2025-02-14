Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Viking were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Viking Trading Up 1.4 %
VIK stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Analysis on Viking
About Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Viking
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.