Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.42.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.39%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.