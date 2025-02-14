Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KBR. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

