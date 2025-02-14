Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Encompass More Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $296.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.71. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

