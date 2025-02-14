Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $2.85 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 43,698 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,760.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 208,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 197,003 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 334,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 319,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $42.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

