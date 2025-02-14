Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,581 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,342 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE:RIO opened at $63.35 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

