Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 224,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,705,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,806,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $61.06 and a one year high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $230.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 32.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

