Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,294,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,886,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819,919 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 207,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 678,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 243,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 524,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 57,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

SBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

