Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Lowers Position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,288 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Barings BDC worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 8.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Barings BDC by 50.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael James O’connor sold 29,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $285,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Byers purchased 8,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $82,559.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,509.73. This trade represents a 20.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,048 shares of company stock valued at $136,772 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

About Barings BDC

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

