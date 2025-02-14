Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 227,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 172,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58,080 shares during the period.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $62.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $67.47.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

