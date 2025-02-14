Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 7,479 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,479 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,930,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,064 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $24,863,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 539.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 687,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 579,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,867.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 228,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after purchasing an additional 217,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 212.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 173,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.41 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 37.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Four Corners Property Trust

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Free Report)

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.