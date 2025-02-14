Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance
Shares of MSDL stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSDL
About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Direct Lending
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.