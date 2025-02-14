Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 102,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSDL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Direct Lending in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Morgan Stanley Direct Lending alerts:

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Stock Performance

Shares of MSDL stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $24.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley Direct Lending from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSDL

About Morgan Stanley Direct Lending

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a business development company. It is a non-diversified, externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending (NYSE:MSDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Direct Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.