Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Reduces Position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,486 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BCSF. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,430,000 after buying an additional 494,812 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,544,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 47.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $18.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.99. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

