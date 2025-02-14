Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 101,030 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,030 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alhambra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 64,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 62,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $26.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. The company has a market cap of $709.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $28.22.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -59.90%.

(Free Report)

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.