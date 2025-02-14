Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 14,791 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 1,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 340,969 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after buying an additional 237,594 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $2,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,249,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,980,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 282,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.15. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $13.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $28,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,118,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,351,448.28. This represents a 0.06 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 132,371 shares of company stock worth $1,512,829 in the last 90 days. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

