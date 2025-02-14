Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.11% of STAG Industrial worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $335,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 72.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $35.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 23.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.51%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.