Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 22,431 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,431 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 14,800,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,460,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,688 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,642,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,610,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,957,000 after acquiring an additional 787,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPK opened at $26.61 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.52%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CAO Charles D. Lischer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $355,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,022.85. This trade represents a 19.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Graphic Packaging from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

