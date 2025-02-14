Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 22,681 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,681 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Nutrien from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nutrien Profile



Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

