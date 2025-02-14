Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 26,188 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,188 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFXF. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 11,741.3% in the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $196,000.

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

