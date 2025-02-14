Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,693 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 60,323 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 129,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 40,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 370.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 718,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 566,144 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE XHR opened at $14.40 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

XHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.