Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 59,295 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 1.04% of Personalis worth $4,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Personalis by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Personalis from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Personalis Price Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $4.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. Personalis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.20.

Personalis Profile

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

