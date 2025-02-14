Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 722 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lessened its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.31.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

RGA stock opened at $204.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.14 and a 200-day moving average of $216.97. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $166.21 and a 12-month high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.